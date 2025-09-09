All Koch-Rajbanshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) stages protest, raises demands in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The All Koch-Rajbanshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) in association with Rashtriya Bajrang Dal and several other organizations on Sunday staged a strong protest in Bongaigaon town, pressing for multiple demands.

The protest, led by Sanjib Koch, President of AKRSU, witnessed participation of hundreds of people who took out a rally and later staged a sit-in demonstration.

The agitators demanded a ban on ‘love jihad,’ prohibition on open sale and consumption of beef, capital punishment for Md Shahid Akhtar, the accused in the recent rape case reported from Bongaigaon, and a proper investigation into the rape incident that took place 18 months ago at New Bongaigaon.

The protestors later gathered in front of the Bongaigaon Deputy Commissioner’s office, where they submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister through the Circle Officer.

