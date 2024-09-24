Guwahati: All Holidays For Schools Under Kamrup (M) Withdrawn Due To Improved Weather

GUWAHATI: Just a day after the decision to close the schools till 27th September due to excessive heat was announced, the order has now been withdrawn with immediate effect.

The reversal was informed by the District Elementary Education Officer Cum DMC Axom Sarba Siksha Abhijan Mission, Kamrup (M) via an official order dated 24th September, 2024.

The District Commissioner of Kamrup Metro also gave the permission to go ahead with this decision.

It was taken considering the significant improvement in weather conditions since yesterday evening in Kamrup (Metro) district. Heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms provided a much-needed relief from the scorching heat as it cooled down the temperature.