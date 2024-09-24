Guwahati: All Holidays For Schools Under Kamrup (M) Withdrawn Due To Improved Weather

GUWAHATI: Just a day after the decision to close the schools till 27th September due to excessive heat was announced, the order has now been withdrawn with immediate effect.
The reversal was informed by the District Elementary Education Officer Cum DMC Axom Sarba Siksha Abhijan Mission, Kamrup (M) via an official order dated 24th September, 2024.
The District Commissioner of Kamrup Metro also gave the permission to go ahead with this decision.
It was taken considering the significant improvement in weather conditions since yesterday evening in Kamrup (Metro) district. Heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms provided a much-needed relief from the scorching heat as it cooled down the temperature.
However, the order further stated that the previous directive dated 20th September, 2024 pertaining to school timings remain in effect until further notice.
This means that all the government, provincialized and private schools in Kamrup Metro will resume normal classes from tomorrow, i.e from 25th September, 2024.
Notably, the order dated 20th September, 2024 mandated the schools functioning under Kamrup (M) to start from 7:30 AM and wrap up the classes latest by 12:30 noon.
All the heads of the institutions were asked to ensure that morning assemblies are conducted inside the classroom.
Schools had also been instructed to keep their students hydrated at all times and provide sufficient drinking water facilities inside their premises. Students were advised to refrain from wearing waistcoats or ties.
Schools were instructed to ensure that all fans are functional and all classrooms are properly ventilated. Alternate power backups must be arranged in the event of power cuts.
