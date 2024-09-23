Guwahati: All Schools Under Kamrup (M) To Remain Closed Till Sep 27 Due To Excessive Heat

GUWAHATI: The District Elementary Education Officer Cum DMC Axom Sarba Siksha Abhijan Mission, Kamrup (M) has announced the closure of all government, provincialized and private schools operating under the district from 24th to 27th September, 2024.

This significant decision has been taken in view of the sweltering heat that has made the weather conditions unbearable in Assam of late.

This order comes after the heads of the institutions of different schools functioning under Kamrup Metro submitted reports regarding various incidents of ill-health and fainting of students due to scorching heat and dehydration.