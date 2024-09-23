Assam To Send Five Students To UK's Cambridge University As Part Of Educational Program

GUWAHATI: In a major push to provide holistic development, five students hailing from Assam have been selected to take part in a fully-sponsored educational trip to the prestigious Cambridge University in United Kingdom. This happens to be a part of the Chief Minister's Bigyan Pratibha Sandhan program.

This initiative intends to foster promising scientific minds and is a testament to the Assam government's robust commitment of providing young scholars with global exposure and opportunities to improve their academic aspect.

The students selected for this programme have been identified as Jahnabi Priya Nath from Darrang, Kongkon Borah from Dibrugarh, Lakshya Kalita from Majuli, Manjay Nandi from Nagaon and Golaghat's Nikita Neog.