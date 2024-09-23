Assam To Send Five Students To UK's Cambridge University As Part Of Educational Program

GUWAHATI: In a major push to provide holistic development, five students hailing from Assam have been selected to take part in a fully-sponsored educational trip to the prestigious Cambridge University in United Kingdom. This happens to be a part of the Chief Minister's Bigyan Pratibha Sandhan program.
This initiative intends to foster promising scientific minds and is a testament to the Assam government's robust commitment of providing young scholars with global exposure and opportunities to improve their academic aspect.
The students selected for this programme have been identified as Jahnabi Priya Nath from Darrang, Kongkon Borah from Dibrugarh, Lakshya Kalita from Majuli, Manjay Nandi from Nagaon and Golaghat's Nikita Neog.
The young guns are set to participate in the third phase of the program at Cambridge University. This opportunity will be an enriching experience for the students and will also play an instrumental role in enhancing their scientific temperament.
This learning experience is expected to broaden their horizons and inspire them to pursue excellence in their respective fields.
By sending these bright students to one of the world's most reputed universities, the Assam government has demonstrated its commitment to nurture young promising talents and instilling the 'Sky is the Limits' attitude in their mind.
It is worth mentioning that The 'Bigyan Pratibha Sandhan' program aims to build a strong foundation for the future of Assam by investing in its youth and supporting their academic and professional aspirations.