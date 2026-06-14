GUWAHATI: Alleged Mastermind of Farmer Loan Scam Arrested in Dibrugarh

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested an alleged fraudster accused of duping hundreds of people by promising loans through an organisation purportedly set up to assist farmers.

The accused, identified as Hemanta Kumar Gogoi, was taken into custody following an investigation launched on the basis of a complaint registered at Garchuk Police Station. He was arrested from Dibrugarh and brought under police custody for further investigation.

According to reports, Gogoi had established an organisation named “Assam Rajya Krishak Samannay Samiti” and allegedly used it to lure farmers from different parts of the state with promises of easy loans. Investigators said he collected money from numerous people under the pretext of facilitating the loan process.

Victims from Rangia, Boko, Karbi Anglong and several districts of Upper Assam reportedly fell prey to the scheme. Many of them alleged that despite paying the required amounts, neither the promised loans nor refunds were provided.

Sources said the accused had also appointed field-level representatives in different districts to widen the network. These agents allegedly collected money from farmers in the name of processing loan applications.

As suspicions grew over the operation, several complaints were lodged against Gogoi at different police stations. Police sources said multiple cases had already been registered against him in the past.

In 2024, he was arrested by Silchar Police in connection with similar allegations involving victims in the Barak Valley. Investigators also accused him of operating bogus firms and defrauding people through various finance and business-related schemes.

Even after securing release from jail, Gogoi allegedly resumed similar activities and continued cheating people through schemes linked to loans and vehicle rentals.

Fresh cases against the accused have now been registered at Rangia, Sonapur and Garchuk police stations. Further investigation is underway.

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