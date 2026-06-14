Guwahati: Basistha Police Arrest Woman, Seize 7 Kg Ganja in Anti-Drug Operation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A woman was arrested during an anti-drug operation carried out by Basistha Police in the Beharbari area of the city. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from Basistha Police Station conducted a raid at a suspected hideout and apprehended Fatima Begum, 40, a resident of Beharbari. During the operation, police recovered and seized seven kilograms of ganja from her possession. A mobile phone and cash amounting to Rs 1,100 were also seized.

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