Guwahati: ‘Amar Saheed Shraddhanjali’ inaugurated at Assam State War Memorial

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: In a moving and dignified ceremony, the inaugural edition of “Amar Saheed Shraddhanjali”—a monthly homage to the martyrs of Assam—was held at the Assam State War Memorial, Dighali Pukhuri, on Saturday. The ceremony was graced by the Governor of Assam, Laxman Prasad Acharya, who paid heartfelt tribute to the valiant soldiers who laid down their lives in service of the nation.

The initiative, conceptualised by Lt Gen (retd) Rana Pratap Kalita, former GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, was recently approved by the Governor during a meeting of the State Management Committee of the Rajya Sainik Board. The event was organized by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, inspired by the monthly homage ceremony held at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

During the ceremony, Veer Matas and Veer Naris—mothers and wives of martyrs—laid wreaths in memory of their brave sons and husbands. This month’s participants included Mamoni Sarma, mother of Capt Gautam Sarma; Thageswari Das, mother of Gunner Uddhab Das; and Deepali Deka Barman, wife of Naik Subedar Baikuntha Barman.

The inaugural event was attended by several distinguished dignitaries, including Air Marshal Anjan Gogoi (Retd), former AOC-in-C, South Western Air Command; Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd); and Lt Gen Pranab Kumar Bharali (Retd), former Director General, Army Aviation.

Amar Saheed Shraddhanjali will be observed every month, with Veer Naris and Veer Matas being felicitated and wreaths laid in honour of their brave family members.

