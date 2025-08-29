Guwahati: Amit Shah to inaugurate permanent Raj Bhawan today

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would inaugurate the state’s permanent Raj Bhawan on Friday. It is where the Hotel Bellevue was located earlier. The present Raj Bhawan was originally a transit camp for governors when Shillong was the capital of Assam.

The Chief Minister inspected the newly built Raj Bhawan – Brahmaputra Wing – on Thursday. Speaking to the media, he said, “This Raj Bhawan has separate accommodations for the President of India and officials accompanying him or her. The building has several conference halls, all embellishments and spacious yards, besides the scenic view of the Brahmaputra. The existing Raj Bhawan has only two living rooms for the Governor.”

