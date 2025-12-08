Guwahati: Amrapali Institute students shine in state cultural competition

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Students of the Amrapali Institute of Arts in Guwahati delivered an impressive performance at the recently concluded State-level Rang-Sur-Taal: Assam Sanskritik Porbo, an initiative of Rabi Ragini – Tagore’s Ideal Music Academy. Saipriya Nandi Purkayastha and Charvi B. Kashyap earned top honours in the All Assam competition, held to commemorate the birth centenary of cultural stalwart Ganashilpi Lt. Dilip Sarma.

Guided by renowned Kathak maestros Guru Rudra Jayanta Bhagawati and Pranaame Bhagawati, Charvi B. Kashyap secured first prize in Group A, while Saipriya Nandi Purkayastha claimed second prize in Group B. Both students captivated the audience with their refined artistry and disciplined technique, leaving a lasting impression during the ceremony.

Their dedication as young classical dancers reflected years of rigorous training under their Gurus, whose commitment to the art form played a pivotal role in shaping their achievement. Saipriya Nandi Purkayastha also received the CCRT Scholarship 2025 awarded by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, further recognizing her growing talent and promise.

