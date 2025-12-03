Demow hosts Kendriya Sukapha Diwas with cultural events and competitions

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the Demow Regional Tai Ahom Students Union, the seventh annual Kendriya Sukapha Diwas (Asom Diwas) was organized at the Demow Public Playground on Tuesday. A cultural procession was taken out from the playground on the occasion. Drawing and essay competitions were also organized among the students and the winners given prizes in the evening. A cultural programme was organized in the memory of iconic singer Zubeen Garg.

