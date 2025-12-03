Demow hosts Kendriya Sukapha Diwas with cultural events and competitions

Assam News

Under the patronage of the Demow Regional Tai Ahom Students Union, the seventh annual Kendriya Sukapha Diwas (Asom Diwas) was organized at the Demow Public Playground on Tuesday.
DEMOW: Under the patronage of the Demow Regional Tai Ahom Students Union, the seventh annual Kendriya Sukapha Diwas (Asom Diwas) was organized at the Demow Public Playground on Tuesday. A cultural procession was taken out from the playground on the occasion. Drawing and essay competitions were also organized among the students and the winners given prizes in the evening. A cultural programme was organized in the memory of iconic singer Zubeen Garg.

