Guwahati: Amri Karbi Youth Festival from March 5 in Sonapur

A correspondent

DIMORIA: The Amri Karbi Youth Festival 2026 will be held at Fong Ari in Sonapur’s Chamata Pathar from March 5 to 7, continuing a tradition observed over the years by the community. Organizers announced that the three-day celebration will include flag hoisting ceremonies, traditional indigenous sports and games, Karbi dance competitions, cultural performances and contests showcasing traditional attire. The festival is expected to draw participants and visitors from across the region.

