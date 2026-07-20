Guwahati: Another couple arrested for birthday celebration on Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Bharalumukh Police arrested a couple for allegedly celebrating a birthday on the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu after a video of the incident, reportedly recorded on the intervening night of July 16 and 17, surfaced on social media.

Police also seized the four-wheeler used during the celebration. According to investigators, the incident occurred at around 12.10 am, when a group allegedly gathered on the bridge after parking a vehicle on the carriageway, disrupting traffic and creating a safety hazard for road users.

Based on credible information and the viral video, police identified L. Ajoybi Sarma (32), a resident of Rupnagar, as the principal person involved in the gathering. He was reportedly accompanied by several others, including the woman who was arrested along with him. Bharalumukh Police registered Case No. 114/2026 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to public nuisance, obstruction of traffic and acts endangering public safety. The investigation remained in progress.

The arrests marked the third reported action against people accused of celebrating birthdays on the bridge. Following a series of similar incidents that gained attention on social media, authorities had enforced stricter restrictions prohibiting parking, unnecessary halts, photography, stunts, rash driving and overspeeding on the bridge to ensure commuter safety and the uninterrupted movement of traffic.

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