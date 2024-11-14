Guwahati: Anuradha Cineplex Organizes Free Movie Screening For Under-Privileged Children

GUWAHATI: The management of "Anuradha Cineplex" organized a free film screening at its cinema hall in collaboration with Dr. Phani Sharma Welfare Trust.

The movie '12th Fail' featuring actor Vikrant Massey was shown to the under privileged children from "Women Development Centre" in Guwahati on the occasion of Children's Day, that too free of cost.

Around 450 children enjoyed the free movie treat on 14th November 2024 at 8 AM in the Anuradha Cinema Hall located in Guwahati's Bamunimaidan area.

