Guwahati: Water Supply To Be Disrupted In 28 Areas From November 15 To 17

GUWAHATI: In a significant announcement, the Guwahati Jal Board has informed residents that water supply in 28 areas of the city will be temporarily suspended from November 15 to November 17.

Thousands of people residing in the city are likely to face inconvenience due to this planned disruption as essential maintenance work is underway.

Amiya Nagar, Chandmari, Rajgarh, Lachit Nagar, Ulubari, Rupnagar, Bora Service, Zoo Road, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Tarun Nagar, Sri Nagar, Bhaskar Nagar, MT Road, Geetanagar, Ambikagiri Nagar, Sundarpur, Manik Nagar, Hengrabari, Swaraj Nagar, Zakir Hussain Road, Downtown, Baramtoria, Ramchahil, Latasil, Silpukhuri, Panbazar, Kharguli are the areas which will be affected by this disruption along with additional nearby localities.