Guwahati: APART knowledge-sharing session held in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A day-long knowledge-sharing session on the World Bank-financed Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART) was held in Guwahati on Friday, organized by the Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services Society. The event aimed to disseminate knowledge materials on successful interventions across agriculture and allied sectors, including horticulture, animal husbandry, dairy, sericulture, handloom, industries, warehousing and agricultural marketing.

The programme featured a keynote address by Agriculture Commissioner and ARIAS Society Chairperson Aruna Rajoria, who highlighted innovation in agricultural financing and the need to scale up successful APART initiatives. State Project Director Virendra Mittal presented key achievements of the project, while implementing agencies shared sector-wise knowledge resources, many of which were translated into Assamese for wider use.

Also read: AAU Khanapara Opens New Feed Testing Lab for Livestock & Fisheries