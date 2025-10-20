Guwahati: APCC pays tribute to soulful singer Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday organized statewide public tribute programmes in honour of the cultural icon and beloved singer Zubeen Garg. The central event was held at Manabendra Sharma Complex, Guwahati, where APCC president Gaurav Gogoi paid heartfelt homage to the legendary artiste.

Prominent Congress leaders, including Bolin Kuli, former minister Pranati Phukan, MLA Nandita Das, and former MP Abdul Khaleque, were also present on the occasion.

Volunteers and supporters from eight different regions of the state offered devotional performances, including Harinaam Sankirtan, in memory of the departed artiste, celebrating his contributions to Assam's art and culture. The programme was coordinated by APCC general secretaries Bipul Gogoi and Pradyut Bhuyan.

Simultaneously, under the initiative of the Assam Pradesh Congress, interfaith prayer meetings and Naam-Prasanga sessions were organized across all districts of the state to pay deep respect and homage to Zubeen Garg.

