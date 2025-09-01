Dhekiajuli booths join nation in tuning to PM Modi’s 125th ‘Mann Ki Baat’

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: Amidst an atmosphere of enthusiasm and unity, Booth Nos. 259 and 260 of Dhekiajuli ward stood out on Sunday as party workers and local residents came together with its Ward Commissioner Tapan Das to listen to the 125th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat.

Participants described their booths as ‘the strongest,’ reflecting a sense of pride in collective engagement at the grassroots level. The live broadcast brought the community together, turning the moment into a celebration of national spirit.

During the episode, PM Modi placed special focus on India’s sporting excellence. He highlighted the recently held Khelo India Water Sports Festival at Dal Lake in Srinagar, where over 800 athletes participated, with women athletes competing almost equally with men. He lauded rising stars like Rashmita Sahu of Odisha, a canoeing champion with 41 medals, and Mohsin Ali from Srinagar, who won a gold medal and shared his Olympic dream.

The Prime Minister also spoke about a ‘Mini Brazil’ emerging in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, where young tribal footballers have drawn international attention. German football coach Dietmar Beiersdorfer has even offered to train Shahdol’s players in Germany in a proud moment for India’s sports movement.

For the people of Dhekiajuli, Monday’s listening session was not merely about hearing the Prime Minister’s words but about reaffirming their commitment to the nation’s progress. The event turned into a community gathering where politics met patriotism and local unity met national pride.

Also Read: Sonitpur Congress (I) burns Minister Ashok Singhal’s effigy in Dhekiajuli

Also Watch: