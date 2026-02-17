Guwahati: APCC’s election committee meeting held in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A crucial meeting of the Election Committee of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) was held on Monday in Guwahati. The important meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of APCC president Gaurav Gogoi.

The meeting of the nearly 45-member election committee, comprising all Congress MPs, MLAs, and senior leaders, held detailed discussions today on the applications submitted for candidature and the nature of claims for different constituencies. Extensive deliberations took place regarding the nature of the applications and suitability of perspective candidates for each constituency.

Earlier, the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress Committee today organized a mass rally titled "Jati Bachaok, Mati Bachaok" at Shilpgram in Guwahati. Addressing the gathering, APCC president Gaurav Gogoi said that wherever he travelled - from Upper Assam to Central and Lower Assam - people expressed confidence that this time a Congress government would be formed.

He said the people welcomed Congress leaders warmly and encouraged them to continue raising their voices against the Chief Minister. "From the public response, it is clear that Congress has regained a place in the hearts of the people," he said. Gogoi added that earlier, the party needed to inform the Youth Congress and Mahila Congress ten days in advance to mobilize a meeting, but now even two days' notice brings out thousands, proving that the Congress has grown stronger and more energized.

