Assam: APCC launches training ahead of Assembly elections in Boko

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: With the objective of strengthening the party ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has launched a special training initiative across various constituencies in the state. As part of this campaign, a training camp was organized on Thursday at the Gorimari Regional Community Hall under the 27 No. Chamaria Assembly Constituency.

The camp was attended by several Congress ticket aspirants, including Chaygaon MLA Rakibuddin Ahmed, APCC spokesperson Aman Wadud, advocates Rafiqul Islam and Kurban Ali, APCC Kisan Morcha vice-president Mehebub Ali, and former MLAs Gopinath Das and Fazlur Rahman. Participants were provided guidance on election preparedness and booth-level management strategies.

Ayush Pandey, a national trainer on booth management, conducted the session, while APCC media coordinator Happy Gogoi and Kamrup District Congress observer Anowar Hussain addressed the gathering on grassroots organization and party consolidation.

Local leaders, including Gorimari Block Congress president Nurul Islam, Chamaria Block Congress president Taizuddin Ahmed, Kamrup District Congress Seva Dal president Ajirul Sarkar, and Zila Parishad members Asmina Haque Choudhury and Hazrat Ali, also attended the programme.

Speaking to the press, MLA Rakibuddin Ahmed said, “Representatives from all 19 mandals, booth-level workers, and MLA aspirants of the Chamaria constituency have joined this workshop. On February 16, the Congress Election Committee will hold its first meeting at Rajiv Bhavan in Guwahati. Soon after, Priyanka Gandhi, chairperson of the AICC Screening Committee, will visit Assam to oversee preparations and processes for the upcoming elections.”

Ahmed also levelled serious allegations against the government, claiming that a systematic plan is being undertaken to harass the people of Assam as well as the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee. He alleged that through manipulations such as the inclusion of votes of deceased persons and irregularities in voter list transfers, attempts are being made to undermine the democratic process. According to him, the workshop was organized to equip party workers with strategies to counter such alleged conspiracies.

Also Read: No entry for Gaurav Gogoi in Barak: Minister Kaushik Rai