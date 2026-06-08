Guwahati: APCU team meets CM Sarma, raises a slew of demands

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The central committee of the Assam Press Correspondents’ Union (APCU) met Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at Dispur today on various issues related to journalists, including a hike in journalists’ pension amount.

The chief minister said that he would take the issues raised by the APCU into consideration after the distribution of portfolios in his cabinet.

The APCU delegation comprises its president Swapan Kumar Rabha, working president Mousamjyoti Baishya, and secretary general Sarat Senchowa. They felicitated the chief minister for his second consecutive term as the chief minister.

The APCU team submitted a ten-point charter of demands to the chief minister, which includes increasing journalists’ pensions to Rs 20,000, expanding the list of eligible journalists for pensions, providing life and health insurance for journalists, restoring the media fellowship scheme, ensuring free treatment for journalists in government hospitals, and reinstating goodwill media tours to other states for rural journalists, among other requests.

Also Read: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Unveils New District Guardian Ministers List