Guwahati: App-based cab, bike taxi and delivery workers threaten indefinite strike from Sept 1

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: App-based cab drivers, bike taxi operators and delivery workers in Guwahati have threatened to indefinitely suspend their services in the city from September 1 if their demands are not addressed by August 31.

The workers have been protesting over a range of issues, including fare revisions, implementation of uniform policies and greater government regulation of app-based transport and delivery services. According to the workers, rising fuel prices, vehicle maintenance expenses and other operational costs have made it increasingly difficult to continue providing services under the existing fare structure. They have been seeking a fare revision to ensure that their earnings remain sustainable.

The workers have also called for a uniform policy governing app-based cab and bike taxi operations, along with regulatory measures to address their concerns and provide greater clarity on the functioning of the sector. They have warned that failure to resolve the issues by August 31 could lead to an indefinite suspension of services from September 1.

The proposed shutdown is likely to affect app-based cab services, bike taxis and delivery operations across Guwahati, potentially causing inconvenience to commuters and customers who depend on these services daily.

The workers have urged the authorities to intervene and hold discussions with representatives of the sector before the proposed deadline.

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