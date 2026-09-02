Guwahati app-cab strike enters indefinite phase; drivers seek higher fares

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Thousands of online cab drivers in Guwahati on Tuesday continued their indefinite strike, keeping Ola, Uber and Rapido services off the city’s roads as they pressed for higher fares and government intervention in fixing rates.

The agitation, which has brought both three-wheeler and four-wheeler app-based operators together, will continue until the drivers’ demands are addressed, according to the protesting organisations. No deadline has been announced for the withdrawal of the strike.

The drivers’ primary grievance is the widening gap between operating costs and their earnings. They said fares have remained largely unchanged despite sustained increases in fuel prices and other expenses, leaving many drivers earning less than they did several years ago.

An online cab driver participating in the agitation said drivers’ income under the existing fare structure had declined considerably over the past seven to eight years.

The drivers are demanding a minimum fare of Rs 25 per km for smaller vehicles and Rs 50 per km for larger vehicles. They are also seeking a formal mechanism under which the government determines the base fare, per-kilometre charge and per-minute rate, instead of allowing app-based cab companies to largely determine the rates.

The Guwahati Online Cab Driver Community, along with several drivers’ organisations, raised the demands at a press conference, stating that the issue had been brought before the government, local administration and cab companies on several occasions.

According to the organisations, repeated meetings, appeals and assurances have failed to result in any effective revision of fares. They alleged that despite being apprised of the financial difficulties faced by drivers, the cab companies have not introduced measures that adequately address their concerns.

Fuel prices remain at the heart of the dispute, with drivers maintaining that rising petrol and diesel costs, coupled with stagnant trip earnings, have made operating app-based cabs increasingly difficult. The protesting organisations have appealed to passengers and other stakeholders to extend support to the agitation. They have also made it clear that app-based rides should not be expected even in emergencies while the strike continues.

For commuters dependent on app-based transport for work and daily travel, the indefinite suspension is likely to cause continued inconvenience and force them to seek alternative modes of transportation.

The duration of the shutdown will depend on the response from the State Government and the cab aggregators. The drivers have said they are prepared to continue the agitation until their demands for revised fares and a formal rate-setting mechanism are addressed.

Neither Ola, Uber nor Rapido has issued a public response to the drivers’ demands so far.

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