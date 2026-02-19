Guwahati: APYC’s general secretary Kalyan Bhagawati resigns

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a fresh setback to the Congress following the exit of Bhupen Borah, another senior leader has stepped down from youth wing, APYC. Kalyan Bhagawati, State general secretary of the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) and media vice chairman, tendered his resignation. Bhagawati submitted his resignation letter to the president of the APYC, seeking to be relieved of all responsibilities entrusted to him. In his letter, he cited personal reasons and unavoidable circumstances for stepping down from his posts. Speaking to The Sentinel, Bhagawati stated that he, along with Bhupen Borah and 100 others, will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 22.

