Assam: Public Continues to Raise Concerns Regarding Smart Meters

Tezpur: Significant concerns are raised over the implementation of smart meters across the state, as a serious oversight by the Assam Power Distribution Company (APDCL). Customers are receiving smart meters installed without prior notification, leading to confusion and frustration. Although recharging these meters is permissible, many have not been activated.

This oversight comes when various parties and organizations are protesting against APDCL's irresponsible actions regarding smart meters. The people of Tezpur are particularly bewildered by this situation.

In a troubling incident, a customer made a payment of Rs. 3,050 on August 16, 2024, yet was later summoned to APDCL's head office and falsely accused of owing Rs. 9,027. Consequently, their electricity connection was cut off, forcing the family to rely on candlelight to run their small shop, which is their only source of income.

This raises critical questions including why the divisional authorities connect the meter without verifying the functionality of the recharge meter installed last August and have APDCL officials been neglecting their responsibilities over the past year.

As the situation unfolds, many wonder how the Assam Power Distribution Company supports the state's underprivileged population. Whether the government will provide a satisfactory response remains to be seen.

People were demanding to cut the smart meter connection and provide the old meter connection during a continuous protest campaign against smart meters in front of the Demow Electrical Sub-Division Office APDCL. The Demow Electrical Sub-Division Office APDCL was unable to address this problem appropriately, and on Thursday the villages of Bokota, Sukanpukhuri, and a few more around were affected. The smart meters were brought to the Demow Electrical Sub-Division Office APDCL by residents living close to Demow. By following Assamese tradition a smart meter was brought in a xorai and it was covered with banana leaf the rest of the smart meters were brought in hand. Initially, they attempted to give the smart meters to an official from the Demow Electrical Sub-Division Office APDCL, but the official declined to accept the smart meter.