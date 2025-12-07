Armed Forces Flag Day: PM Modi Extends Heartfelt Wish

The words of the Prime Minister reverberated throughout the nation to remind each citizen of their responsibility toward the guardians of India's freedom. Furthermore, offering his greetings, the PM calls upon the people to donate liberally to the welfare fund to honour the sacrifices of soldiers and their families

Reinforcing this sentiment, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, wrote, “Saluting the valour, determination and sacrifices of our brave soldiers on. They dedicate their lives to serve Maa Bharti, and the nation will always be indebted to them for their services.” Tribute was paid to those serving the nation with unflinching dedication at events organised by schools, organisations, and defence establishments across India.

Moreover, other national leaders, including Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, the Vice-President, Rajnath Singh, India's Defence Minister, along with esteemed dignitaries, extend their warm regard on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day.