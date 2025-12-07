Armed Forces Flag Day: PM Modi Extends Heartfelt Wish

New Delhi: India celebrates Armed Forces Flag Day every year on 7 December, a day to honour the courage, sacrifice, and unflinching duty of the nation's armed forces. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying heartfelt tributes, urging citizens to stand united behind those who safeguard India's sovereignty.
In his message, PM Modi states, this day is a celebration to honour the brave armed forces personnel. He extends his salute to their valour and sacrifice. He wrote, “On Armed Forces Flag Day, we express our deepest gratitude to the brave men and women who protect our nation with unwavering courage. Their discipline, resolve and spirit shield our people and strengthen our nation. Their commitment stands as a powerful example of duty, discipline and devotion to our nation.”
The words of the Prime Minister reverberated throughout the nation to remind each citizen of their responsibility toward the guardians of India's freedom. Furthermore, offering his greetings, the PM calls upon the people to donate liberally to the welfare fund to honour the sacrifices of soldiers and their families
Reinforcing this sentiment, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, wrote, “Saluting the valour, determination and sacrifices of our brave soldiers on. They dedicate their lives to serve Maa Bharti, and the nation will always be indebted to them for their services.” Tribute was paid to those serving the nation with unflinching dedication at events organised by schools, organisations, and defence establishments across India.
Moreover, other national leaders, including Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, the Vice-President, Rajnath Singh, India's Defence Minister, along with esteemed dignitaries, extend their warm regard on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day.
Armed Forces Flag Day was instituted in 1949, and it is marked by distributing tricolour flags representing the Army, Navy and Air Force. In return, the citizens make their contributions to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund for the rehabilitation and welfare of ex-servicemen, war widows and their dependents. The initiative not only gathers the essential resources but also strengthens the emotional connection between the armed forces and the public.
Indeed, this is more than a tradition, it is a reminder that while soldiers protect our borders, citizens must protect their honour, dignity, and legacy.