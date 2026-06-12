Guwahati: Armed gang loots apartment at Tarun Nagar, CCTV captures break-in

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Three intruders entered Nirupam Apartment at Tarun Nagar at around 1.30 am. The suspects, who had concealed their identities with masks and raincoats, were seen on surveillance footage of CCTV cameras before carrying out the theft. The gang allegedly struck with meticulous planning, targeting flat 5C owned by Beauty Sabhapandit and another residence, flat 3C. Before forcing their way into the houses, the burglars reportedly locked the doors of neighbouring apartments from the outside to prevent any interference. The miscreants fled with cash amounting to around Rs 1 lakh and gold ornaments valued at several lakhs of rupees. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

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