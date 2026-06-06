Daylight Burglary in Gaurisagar: Cash, Gold Jewellery Worth Rs 4 Lakh Looted

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Sensation prevailed at Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district after some unidentified miscreants looted cash and gold ornaments in broad daylight from the house of Deben Neog, a teacher residing in Na Dicial village, Gaurisagar, on Thursday evening.

According to reports, Deban Neog and his wife Kabita Bora, both teachers, and their only daughter were not present at the house when the theft took place.

When they returned, they found that the door of the cupboard in their bedroom had been broken, and gold jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh and Rs 25,000 in cash had been stolen from the cupboard locker. The miscreants had also vandalised the entire house, including the place of worship, and taken away utensils and documents.

An FIR has been lodged at the Gaurisagar police station.

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