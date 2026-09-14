Guwahati Artists’ Guild to conclude golden jubilee celebrations in November with new executive committee

GUWAHATI: A general meeting of the Guwahati Artists’ Guild, one of Assam’s leading visual arts organisations, was held yesterday at the Guild’s conference hall. The meeting featured detailed discussions on the upcoming closing ceremony for the Guild’s Golden Jubilee year.

During the meeting, a new 11-member executive committee was also formed for the upcoming term, with artists Khanin Das and Nikhileswar Barua appointed as president and secretary, respectively. Secretary Nikhileswar Barua expressed gratitude to everyone who has supported the Guild through their advice, guidance, and cooperation over the years. It was decided that the closing ceremony of the Golden Jubilee year will take place in November.

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