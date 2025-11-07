Guwahati: ASDMA launches ‘Building Collaborative Resilience for the Future’ initiative

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Thursday organized a ceremonial launch, Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signing, and release programme titled "Building Collaborative Resilience for the Future" in Guwahati, highlighting the State's continued commitment to disaster preparedness, innovation, and institutional collaboration.

Keshab Mahanta, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Department, formally launched several key initiatives, including the SMART AXOM App, the Flood Scenario and Downstream Impact Study Report for the Ranganadi, Doyang, and Kurichhu Hydro Projects, and a new Certificate Course on Disaster Management Communication designed for working professionals and journalists.

As part of the same initiative, the Minister also announced a special Orientation Course for media personnel aimed at strengthening disaster communication and promoting responsible, accurate, and timely reporting during emergencies.

To enhance technical collaboration and research, ASDMA signed three MoUs with leading institutions. Its partnership with Gauhati University will focus on academic collaboration and the launch of a certificate course on disaster communication and gender studies. Another MoU with the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) will support integrated geo-environmental appraisals and urban flood studies in Barpeta district. Additionally, the collaboration with the Public Works Department (Electrical) and Assam Engineering College (AEC) aims to promote innovation in lightning protection systems and resilient infrastructure design for schools and community buildings.

Also Read: Great Assam School Shakeout Programme 2025