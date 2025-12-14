Guwahati: ASEAN-India tourism Exchange Programme begins in City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025 commenced in Guwahati with two days of intensive engagement between tourism stakeholders from India and ten ASEAN nations, marking a significant step towards strengthening cross-border tourism cooperation. Organized by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation Ltd under the aegis of the Ministry of External Affairs, the programme brought international delegates to the North East to explore opportunities for integrating the region into broader ASEAN travel circuits.

The exchange, scheduled from December 12 to 17 across Guwahati, Kaziranga and New Delhi, aimed to convert growing international interest in Assam into concrete partnerships through business interactions, trade discussions and on-ground exposure. Officials stated that the initiative followed India's participation at the MATTA Fair 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, where Assam and the North East had been promoted as emerging destinations during the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism.

A total of 41 delegates from ASEAN member states arrived in Guwahati and took part in professional sessions alongside representatives from Indian tourism bodies and regional organizations. The visiting professionals included tour operators, planners and policymakers who engaged in discussions focused on connectivity, collaborative itineraries and sustainable tourism models suited to the region.

On their first day in Assam, the delegates experienced a sunset cruise on the Brahmaputra, which highlighted river-based tourism and community-led initiatives along its banks. The following day featured the formal inauguration of the programme at a city hotel, after which structured business-to-business meetings were held between tour operators from the North East, other parts of India and ASEAN countries. The interactions concluded with a cultural evening showcasing Assamese music, dance and local cuisine.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita said the programme underlined the role of tourism in strengthening regional cooperation and people-to-people ties. He noted that collaboration among professionals could lead to long-term partnerships that balanced cultural preservation, environmental protection and economic opportunity. Assam Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass said the initiative reflected the state's effort to position itself within international tourism networks through planned growth, improved infrastructure and community participation.

Assam Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Kumar Padmapani Bora stated that the exchange sought to translate historical and cultural links between India and ASEAN into working tourism partnerships. He said the programme would enable delegates to experience Assam's wildlife, tea heritage and river tourism while engaging with local operators and communities to understand sustainable tourism practices.

Officials said the programme also highlighted Assam and the North East as India's natural bridge to ASEAN, with discussions focusing on improved air connectivity, upgraded highways and the upcoming terminal at Guwahati International Airport. As the exchange moved next to Kaziranga and New Delhi, the interactions in Guwahati were expected to pave the way for familiarization tours, joint promotions and collaborative product development to boost tourism flows between ASEAN countries and the North East.

