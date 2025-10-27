Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls ASEAN ‘main pillar of India’s Act East Policy’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as the “main pillar of India’s Act East Policy” while extending a warm welcome to Timor-Leste which was formally inducted as the eleventh member of the grouping at its ongoing summit in Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

During his virtual address at the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit, PM Modi said, “India and ASEAN together represent one-fourth of the global population. We not only share geography, we share deep historic relations and shared values. We are part of the global south. ASEAN is the main pillar of India’s Act East Policy.”

Introduced in 1992, the Look East policy focused primarily on economic ties with Southeast Asia. With the changing dynamics of the world, PM Modi, in 2014, introduced a new vigour in India’s foreign policy and transformed the Look East Policy into a more dynamic Act East Policy (AEP), emphasising stronger action and outcomes.

Addressing the ASEAN summit, PM Modi congratulated Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for successfully organising the 47th ASEAN summit under its chairmanship and expressed condolences over the demise of Thailand’s Queen Mother.

He further emphasised the shared historical, cultural, and economic ties between India and ASEAN nations, which together represent one-fourth of the global population.

“I have again got an opportunity to join my ASEAN family. I congratulate PM Anwar Ibrahim for a successful organisation of the ASEAN Summit... I welcome Timor-Leste as the newest member of ASEAN. I express my condolences on the demise of Thailand’s Queen Mother,” the Prime Minister said.

Earlier today, Timor-Leste became the 11th member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). This is ASEAN’s first expansion in 26 years since Cambodia was admitted in 1999. The island nation had applied for membership in 2011.

PM Modi also reiterated India’s support for ASEAN centrality and its outlook on the Indo-Pacific, highlighting the continuous growth of the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership amid global uncertainties.

“During these times of uncertainty, the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continuously increased. Our strong partnership is emerging as the basis for global stability and development,” he stated.

Speaking on the summit theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, PM Modi reflected on joint priorities in digital inclusion, food security, and resilient supply chains, underlining India’s commitment to these shared goals and highlighting collaboration in disaster response, maritime security, and the blue economy. (ANI)

