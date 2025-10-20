Guwahati: Asom Gana Parishad and its Wings Remember Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A month has passed since the untimely demise of Assam's cherished musical icon, Zubeen Garg, leaving the state in deep mourning. On Sunday, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) organized a grand tribute at its headquarters to honour the legendary singer's memory.

The ceremony began with Ramendra Narayan Kalita, MLA from West Guwahati, lighting a lamp in front of Zubeen Garg's photograph. AGP general secretary Manoj Saikia, Sunil Deka, former Member of Parliament and vice president Kumar Deepak Das, along with senior leaders, office bearers, presidents, and secretaries of AGP's affiliated organizations, paid heartfelt homage to the artiste. Representatives from the party's Dimoria, Dispur, New Guwahati, Central Guwahati, and Jalukbari units were also present. The event included a solemn performance of "Nagara Naam" for the salvation of Zubeen Garg's departed soul.

Also Read: Garima Saikia Garg visits Sonapur for Zubeen