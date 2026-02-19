Guwahati: ASOMI Pune hosts Musical Tribute to Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: ASOMI Pune organized a Shraddhanjali programme in tribute to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and Dr. Zubeen Garg, celebrating Assamese culture through music and dance.

General Secretary Dipankar Rabha delivered the welcome address, while singers Chiranjib Sarma and Ruplekha Hedge presented soulful performances inspired by the works of the two artistes. Dr. Hrishikesh Kashyapa hosted the evening and shared anecdotes from their lives, as the programme brought together members of the Assamese community in Pune.

