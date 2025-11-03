‘Geet-Mator Godhuli 2025’ celebrates Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg at Bokakhat Jatiya Bidyalay

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The annual cultural event of Bokakhat Jatiya Bidyalay, ‘Geet-Mator Godhuli 2025,’ was held on Saturday on the Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg Memorial Stage.

The event began with deep emotion and homage. The stage came alive with performances of songs, dances, and poetry inspired by the works of the legendary singer-composer Dr Bhupen Hazarika, on the occasion of his birth centenary, and the beloved ‘Janatar Xilpi’ Zubeen Garg. Their creative expressions lent the evening a special significance.

Under the school’s co-curricular programme, the classical music department presented ‘Dhrupadi Samaloy,’ featuring vocal, violin, and tabla performances along with a Sattriya dance recital, symbolizing a bright promise for the institution’s artistic future.

A children’s play titled ‘Bogi-Makhan’ was also staged, directed by Ratul Phukan with Chimi Goswami as the assistant director.

The recitation session was coordinated by Inju Ahmed, while the modern dance segment was directed by Popi Chetiya Hazarika.

The evening began with the ceremonial lighting of lamps by noted writer and President of Proyash Adhyayan Chakra, Nijora Barthakur, followed by the formal inauguration by renowned Dhuliya Ojha (traditional drummer) Dhaneswar Saikia.

In his inaugural address, Saikia remarked, “Formal education alone cannot make one truly learned. It is the study and cultivation of one’s cultural and social roots that truly educate a person. If the students of Bokakhat National School continue this pursuit, our nation will surely prosper.” Eminent poet and novelist Dilip Phukan released the handwritten magazine ‘Jatra’ published by the school’s hostel. Phukan praised the initiative and said, “It doesn’t matter how well the students write now; what matters is that they continue writing consistently. I am hopeful that one day, great literature will emerge from Bokakhat Jatiya Bidyalay.”

During the programme, several personalities from Bokakhat were felicitated by the school including Sundar Bora, noted singer, lyricist, and music organizer, Anupam Bordoloi, filmmaker of The Life Behind the Life, who received multiple international film awards, Loukik Khound, and playwright-director Rahul Phukan.

Performances were presented by students from pre-primary to class XII under the close supervision of their respective teachers, along with contributions from alumni. One of the highlights was the performance of Zubeen Garg’s song ‘Mayabini’ by class XII students, which drew overwhelming participation and applause from the audience. Another special attraction was the rendition of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s immortal song ‘Bistirna Parore’ by Imon Kalyan, who was awarded ‘Best Singer of the Year 2024–25.’ Along with her powerful performance, she also shared insightful commentary on the song’s historical background and significance. Mintu Sandikoi, Chief Manager of NRL (Numaligarh Refinery Limited), attended the event as a guest and assured his continued support toward the educational development of Bokakhat Jatiya Bidyalay.

The programme concluded with a chorus of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s legendary song ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe’ by the school’s teachers, alumni, and members of the Proyash Adhyayan Chakra.

Also Read: Statues of Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg to stand together in Sivasagar