Guwahati: ASPTA Conducted Debate Competition Among Teachers

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA) is celebrating the completion of 75 years of its journey. The closing ceremony of the diamond jubilee of ASPTA will be held on November 23 and November 24. As a part of the closing ceremony, ASPTA conducted a debate competition among the teachers on Saturday. The motion of the debate competition is, ‘National Education Policy 2020 will Improve Quality of School Education.’ The first prize goes to Bani Kankana Bhuyan, a teacher of Rashtrabhasha Prathamik Vidyalaya’ at Gohpur. The 2nd prize goes to Indrajeet Borgohain, a teacher from Phukan Phodia Bezgaon Adorxo Prathmik Vidyalaya, Sivasagar. The competition was chaired by the Sahitya Akademi Award Winner Diganta Biswa Sarma and judged by Prof. Dr. Mridula Sarma of Gauhati University; Prof. Dr. Sanjeeb Goswami of Kamrup College, Chamata; and Nurul Amin of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Goalpara.

