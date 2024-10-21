Assam: Inter-educational institute debate competition organized in Demow

A correspondent

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the Social Organization ‘Suraksha’ and Nitaipukhuri Branch Sahitya Sabha in the memory of Educationist late Mangal Deori and late Puneswar Chetia, the wave of words 3.0 an All Assam inter- educational institute debate competition was organized at Nitaipukhuri Public Building on October 19, 2024. The ceremonial and earthen lamp in front of the photo of late Mangal Deori and the late Puneswar Chetia was lit by the family members. The competition was inaugurated by Rajani Kanta Dutta, Retired Principal of Nitaipukhuri Higher Secondary School. The Topic of the debate was “The widespread application of Artificial Intelligence poses significant threats to democracy and societal life”. Sankab Kausik Baruah, a Journalist was the chairperson, and Bhargab Ligira, Secretary of the debate competition organizing committee anchored.

In the debate competition, the Dibrugarh University team was the best team, and the Cotton University team was the second best team. Utpal Jyoti Borah of Dibrugarh University was the best debater, Mrinmoy Borah of Dibrugarh University was the second best debater, Kopil Dev Goswami of Cotton University was the third best debater and Pran V Prantu Hazarika of Assam Engineering College got the Jury Special award. Dr.Mahasheta Devi, Abhishek Kabra, and Chandupol Saikia were the Judges in the debate competition. In the prize distribution ceremony Dipak Acharya, Chief Executive Officer of Dainik Janambhumi and Prag News Jorhat, Sankab Kaushik Baruah, a Journalist, on behalf of donor family Khirud Chetia, Mridul Deori, Bipin Dutta, President of the debate competition organizing committee, Dr.Nirod Gohain, Professor in Moran Women College along with other dignitaries were present. The winners of the debate competition were given cash and a book packet.

