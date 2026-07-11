Guwahati: Assam BJP Hails 2026–27 Budget as Visionary, People-Centric Roadmap

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia has lauded the Assam Budget for the financial year 2026–27, presented by Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, describing it as one of the largest, most comprehensive and people-centric budgets ever tabled in the state’s history.

Reacting to the Budget, Saikia said it is a visionary, transformative and all-encompassing roadmap that reflects the aspirations, expectations and developmental ambitions of the people of Assam. He stated that the Budget embodies the collective hopes of every section of society and has been designed to ensure inclusive and sustainable growth across the state.

The president further said the Budget has been scientifically structured to fulfil the electoral commitments made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while accelerating Assam’s journey towards holistic development. According to him, the provisions announced in the Budget demonstrate the government’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure, enhancing public welfare, generating employment opportunities and promoting balanced regional development.

Saikia also congratulated Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah for presenting what he described as a historic Budget that prioritises the welfare of the people and lays a strong foundation for Assam’s long-term economic progress.

He expressed confidence that the Budget would play a significant role in transforming Assam into one of the country’s leading states by ensuring equitable development and improved quality of life for its citizens.

Also Read: Assam Budget 2026–27 Highlights: Key Announcements, Schemes and Major Allocations