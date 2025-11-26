Guwahati: Assam BJP to observe constitution day today in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to observe Constitution Day on Wednesday at the party’s State Headquarters in Basistha. Preparations have been completed for the programme, which will feature Professor Samudragupta Kashyap of Nagaland University as the keynote speaker.

In an official press statement issued on the eve of the observance, the party’s State Chief Spokesperson, Kishore Upadhyay, highlighted the significance of Constitution Day, commemorated nationwide every year on November 26. It was on this day in 1949 that the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India, which later came into force on January 26, 1950.

Upadhyay further noted that the Government of India officially declared November 26 as Constitution Day through a notification dated November 19, 2015. Earlier, on October 11, 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly announced the observance of the day while laying the foundation stone of the Equality Memorial in memory of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar in Mumbai. Since then, the day has been celebrated across the country with enthusiasm and reverence, he said.

