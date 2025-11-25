Guwahati: BJP Assam Pradesh observes Lachit Divas

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Mahabir Lachit Borphukan is not just a historical figure but a symbol of courage, identity, and enduring inspiration for the Assamese community, stated State BJP president and Darrang–Udalguri MP Dilip Saikia. He was speaking at the celebration of the 403rd birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan, organized at the BJP Assam Pradesh headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan.

Addressing the gathering, Saikia described the legendary commander of the Battle of Saraighat as the embodiment of patriotism, valour, and unwavering dedication to the nation. He said Lachit Borphukan continues to hold an irreplaceable place in the hearts of the Assamese people.

Emphasizing the relevance of Lachit’s ideals, the BJP state president said the path shown by the great warrior is the path of safeguarding the Assamese nation. “Whenever the community faces a crisis, it must draw strength and guidance from the ideals of Mahabir Lachit Borphukan,” Saikia remarked.

He further stressed that Lachit should not be remembered only on specific occasions, as doing so would limit the legacy of the commander who defeated the Mughal forces. “Lachit Borphukan must remain ever-remembered and eternally revered,” Saikia asserted.

