Guwahati: Assam CM hands appointment letters to 215 tea tribe and adivasi candidates

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma presented appointment letters to 215 candidates from the Tea Tribes and Adivasi communities for technical and non-technical posts in Assam’s health sector at a function held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The appointments included posts under the Directorates of Medical Education and Research, Health Services and Health Services (Family Welfare). Addressing the gathering, Dr Sarma said the government had successfully implemented a three per cent reservation for eligible Tea Tribe and Adivasi youth in Grade III and Grade IV government jobs, taking the total number of government appointments during the present tenure to 1,45,664.

He announced that the reservation would be extended to Grade I and Grade II posts and urged the newly appointed candidates to serve with responsibility, particularly in healthcare facilities in tea garden areas. Several ministers, senior officials and dignitaries attended the programme.

