Guwahati: Assam CM reviews preparations for mass Bagrumba event at Sarusajai

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: To mark Silpi Divas, observed on the death anniversary of cultural icon Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala, more than 10,000 artistes will perform the traditional Bodo folk dance Bagrumba in a grand collective presentation at Sarusajai on January 17.

The historic mass Bagrumba performance will be held at the Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, Sarusajai, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ahead of the event, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, accompanied by Minister for Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah, inspected the main stadium and reviewed the preparations with senior officials on Friday. During the review meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all arrangements are completed in a timely and flawless manner, drawing on the experience of earlier large-scale cultural showcases such as Bihu Binandini and Jhumoir Binandini.

Addressing the media later, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah outlined the detailed training schedule for the Bagrumba performance. He informed that master trainers (Ojas) will be trained from January 4 to 6. Subsequently, with the help of a standardized video track, these trainers will visit 23 districts of the state to train participating artistes from January 8 to 10.

After completing district-level training, artistes from across Assam will be brought to Sarusajai on January 11. Final rehearsals will be held at the stadium on January 12, 13, 14 and 15, while any remaining gaps or issues will be addressed on January 16.

On the evening of January 17, to the rhythmic beats of traditional instruments such as the Kham, Siphung and Serja, Bodo dancers will present the mass Bagrumba performance, creating history in the presence of the Prime Minister.

The review meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Dr B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, Joint Secretary and OSD to the Cultural Affairs Minister Rajiv Thapa, Director of Cultural Affairs Rahul Chandra Das, and several other senior officials.

