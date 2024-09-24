Assam: 'Lokdarshan' Folk Dance Festival Celebrates Ethnic Heritage Concludes in Udalguri District

TANGLA: In a bid to promote folk dance of various ethnic groups, a vibrant celebration of rich cultural heritage under the banner of ‘Lokdarshan’ a two day long traditional folk dance extravaganza jointly organized by Eastern Zone Cultural Centre, Kolkata under Ministry of Culture ,Government of India in association with ‘Bhaoria’ a cultural group of Kamrup concluded here at Sri Govinda Mishra Library premises in Nijdola of Udalguri district on Sunday. The inaugural ceremony earlier was graced by Gaon Pradhan of Nijdola village Basundhar Rabha as chief guest wherein folk singer Bulumoni Deka lit the inaugural lamp, while Dr. Jayanta Kumar Deka inaugurated the cultural evening.

The extravaganza brought together various indigenous communities of the state in a magnificent display of traditional folk dances, leaving the audience mesmerized. The extravaganza featured over a dozen dance forms, which included the rhythmic beats of Bihu, the colorful Jhumur, performed by Adivasi community, Koch -Rajbongshi Nritya, Rabha folk dance, Bagrumba folk dance of Bodos among others. Bhaoria cultural group chief organizer Gautam Kumar Das; Bhaoria Udalguri Convenor Jonmani Saikia; journalist and Secretary of Tangla Media Circle, Shajid Khan also attended the event as special guests.

