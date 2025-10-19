Guwahati: Assam down town University celebrates pre-Diwali

GUWAHATI: Assam Downtown University sparkled with festive joy during its Pre-Diwali Celebration, transforming the campus into a vibrant hub of colours, lights, and community spirit.

The celebration featured the much-loved Campus Bazaar Stalls, where students showcased their creativity and entrepreneurial skills through handmade crafts, festive décor, and traditional delicacies. Adding a special touch to the event were the melas from the university’s adopted villages, which brought the essence of Assam’s rural artistry and culture to the heart of the campus.

A highlight of the event was the stall set up by villagers from Puranbari Village, where the university’s DST-funded project is currently underway. Visitors were encouraged to support the villagers by purchasing their fresh, locally produced goods – a step towards empowering rural communities through sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The festive spirit reached its artistic zenith with a Rangoli Competition, where students beautifully decorated the campus with intricate designs and vibrant colours, spreading messages of unity, celebration, and light.

The pre-Diwali celebration at Assam Downtown University truly embodied the spirit of togetherness, creativity, and community engagement, reflecting the university’s commitment to holistic development and social responsibility.

