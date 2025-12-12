Guwahati: Assam Government Extends Financial Aid to Former BLT Cadres

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Reaffirming its commitment to peacebuilding and long-term rehabilitation, the Government of Assam on Monday distributed financial assistance to former Bodoland Liberation Tigers (BLT) cadres residing outside the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) region. The ceremony, held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, was attended by BTC Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary and Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Jayanta Mallabaruah.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Mallabaruah conveyed gratitude on behalf of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, thanking the former cadres for choosing the path of peace and integration. “Today we celebrate your homecoming. We hope you begin a self-reliant and peaceful life ahead,” he said.

BTC CEM Hagrama Mohilary said that former BLT cadres residing outside the BTC had not received financial aid during the tenure of the former Chief Ministers. He added that, under the initiative of the Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma–led government, it has now become possible for these cadres to receive the financial assistance.

A total of 442 former BLT cadres residing outside the BTC area received Rs 2 lakh each as financial assistance to support their rehabilitation. Urging them to utilize opportunities in skill development, the Minister praised BTC CEM Hagrama Mohilary for strengthening peace efforts in the region. “We must move from being consumers to becoming producers. The government is committed to supporting every step of this transformation,” he said.

