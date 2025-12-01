Ex-BLT Welfare Society hails government decision to release ex-gratia grant

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Coordination committee of Ex-BLT Welfare Society of outside BTC on Sunday hailed the Government of Assam for its assurance to release the ex-gratia grant to remaining members of ex-BLT members from outside BTC on December 11.

Talking to this correspondent, the General Secretary of the Coordination Committee of Ex-BLT Welfare Society of outside BTC, Bistiram Narzary, said that a meeting of the society was held at Bodo Sahitya Sabha office complex, Bathoupuri in Guwahati on Sunday with Santana Basumatary, President of the society, in the chair. He said that the decision of the State Government to release the ex-gratia grant to the remaining members of ex-BLT from outside BTC was a welcome initiative to deliver due justice to them. He also said that many ex-BLT members living outside BTC had not received ex-gratia since they returned to the mainstream after signing of the BTC Accord in 2003.

Narzary termed the ransacking of BTC Assembly by the students on November 29 as unfortunate and called upon the students to abstain from vandalism and go for peaceful protests. He also appealed to all to uphold peace in the region.

