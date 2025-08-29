Guwahati: Assam Government Launches integrated RCS Portal

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Government of Assam has launched an Integrated Portal-cum-Website for the Office of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS), marking a major step toward digital transformation in cooperative governance. The initiative was unveiled during the 3rd State Cooperative Development Committee (SCDC) meeting at Lokseva Bhawan, Dispur, under the joint chairmanship of Assam Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, and Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India. Developed under the Computerization of RCS Office Scheme of the Ministry of Cooperation, the Rs 3 crore project equips all district and sub-divisional RCS offices with modern IT infrastructure, ensuring seamless connectivity and efficient service delivery. The portal features 13 digital modules, including Registration of Societies, Audit, Elections, Grievances, Accounts, and Monitoring, designed to enhance transparency, accountability, and real-time data integration at state and national levels.

Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Assam, Narayan Konwar, said the system would ease business processes for cooperatives by reducing paperwork, speeding up approvals, and providing online access to services. The digital platform will also aid in policy planning, grievance redressal, and performance monitoring of cooperatives across the state.

