Assam: Marketing Board pulled up for not updating data on Agmarknet portal

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has expressed concern over the non-reporting of mandi arrivals and price data by several agricultural market committees under the Assam State Agricultural Marketing Board (ASAMB) on the Agmarknet portal, a vital platform for disseminating real-time market information to farmers and policymakers. Responding to the letter, the ASAMB has instructed all secretaries of agricultural market committees to ensure timely uploading of market price data.

According to officials, a letter from the Directorate of Marketing & Inspection (DMI), under the Ministry, highlighted that except for two Regulated Market Committees (RMCs) / Designated Regulated Market Committees (DRMCs) in Assam, no price data had been uploaded recently. RMCs and DRMCs are established by the Assam State Agricultural Marketing Board to oversee agricultural markets. The lapse has disrupted the smooth flow of agricultural market information.

In a letter dated August 18, 2025, the Directorate of Marketing and Inspection (DMI) flagged that many markets in Assam linked with the portal had failed to submit data even for a single day during June and July 2025. The letter, addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of the ASAMB, stressed that such lapses undermine the very objective of the portal, which is designed to help farmers make informed production and marketing decisions.

“Real-time and accurate reporting of arrivals and prices data is critical not only for farmers but also for other stakeholders, including the government, in framing policy decisions and implementing schemes,” the letter noted.

The DMI urged the ASAMB to direct mandi officials to ensure timely and correct data entry on either the Agmarknet portal or the state’s own portal linked through API. The Ministry has also sought justifiable reasons for the non-reporting of data by certain markets.

Acting on the letter, the Chief Executive Officer of ASAMB issued a directive through the State Nodal Officer, instructing all secretaries of RMCs/DRMCs to ensure timely uploading of market price data without fail. The Board has also warned that non-compliance will be taken seriously.

The Agmarknet portal is a central platform that provides real-time agricultural market information to stakeholders across the country. Regular reporting from local markets is considered crucial for maintaining transparency and helping farmers get fair prices for their produce.

