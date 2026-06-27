GUWAHATI: Assam Government Renames Two Development Blocks in Baksa District

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government’s Panchayat & Rural Development (P&RD) Department has officially renamed two Development Blocks in Baksa district following the reorganisation of Development Blocks notified earlier.

As per a notification issued by the department, Dhamdhama Development Block has been renamed as Baganpara Development Block, while retaining its existing headquarters at Baganpara. Similarly, Tihu-Barama Development Block has been renamed as Barama Development Block, with its headquarters continuing to function at Barama.

The notification further states that all officers and staff currently posted in the erstwhile Dhamdhama and Tihu-Barama Development Blocks will continue to serve in their respective positions under the offices of the Block Development Officers of the renamed Baganpara Development Block and Barama Development Block.

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