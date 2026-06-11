Minister Charan Boro Reviews Progress of Key Government Schemes in Baksa District

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Transport and Welfare of Bodoland Minister and Guardian Minister of Baksa, Charan Boro, reviewed the progress of key government schemes and ongoing development initiatives in the district at a review meeting held at the District Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Mushalpur on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by MLA Thaneswar Basumatary, MLA Maneswar Brahma and BTC Executive Members Begum Aktara and Augustus Tigga, and MCLAs Diganta Goyary, Rekha Rani Das Boro, and Baksa District Commissioner Kimnei Changsan, along with additional district commissioners, circle officers, heads of departments, and other concerned officials.

Also Read: Assam: Mazbat poll panel celebrating victory of Charan Boro and his portfolio as minister