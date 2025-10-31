Guwahati: Assam Government Reshuffled ACS-Level Officers

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Several ACS officers were transferred and posted in different places in the state, as per an order issued by the Assam government’s Department of Personnel.

According to the department’s order, Manash Das, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Darrang, has been placed at the disposal of the Welfare of Bodoland Department for posting him as Secretary, Bodoland Territorial Council, Kokrajhar.

Wilburn Daimary, Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Excise Department, has been placed at the disposal of the Welfare of Bodoland Department for posting him as Secretary, Bodoland Territorial Council, Kokrajhar.

Karmadev Brahma, District Development Commissioner, Nalbari, has been placed at the disposal of the Welfare of Bodoland Department for posting him as Secretary, Bodoland Territorial Council, Kokrajhar.

Antaripa Daimari, Deputy Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Department of Housing & Urban Affairs, has been placed at the disposal of the Welfare of Bodoland Department for posting her as Joint Secretary, Bodoland Territorial Council, Kokrajhar.

Namrata Sahu, Assistant Commissioner, Morigaon, has been transferred, and her services have been placed at the disposal of the Revenue & Disaster Management Department for posting her as Circle Officer, Laharighat Revenue Circle.

Moreover, on her services being withdrawn from the Revenue & Disaster Management Department, Afreen Hussain, Circle Officer, Hajo Revenue Circle, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Kashyapee Kashyap, Assistant Commissioner, Udalguri, has been transferred, and her services are placed at the disposal of the Revenue & Disaster Management Department for posting her as Circle Officer, Goroimari Revenue Circle.

Sangeeta Borthakur, Co-District Commissioner, Behali, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Labour Welfare Department.

On his services being withdrawn from the Hill Areas Department, Prabhat Pegu, Joint Secretary, North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, Haflong, has been transferred and posted as Co-District Commissioner, Behali.

Also Read: Assam: ACS Officer Nupur Bora Suspended from Service